…Decries miscreants attack

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government Monday clarified that the demolition of Ifa Ikot Akpan market, on the Airport Road on Sunday was an enforcement of the operation zero tolerance on Street trading and illegal markets it announced last year.

The Commissioner for Environment & Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh who made the clarification in a statement on Monday, added that there had been sustained public education and awareness campaign to mitigate the increasing menace within the capital city.

Udoh, therefore decried attacks on the demolition team, by miscreants from the community, which left four members of team from his ministry injured.

He noted that the demolition exercise was however, successful and the environment given a much-desired face-lift for the benefit of our people and befitting of the gateway to a state capital.

His words, “Our attention has been drawn to a series of news reports and videos in circulation on various platforms which have deliberately distorted facts in an attempt to whip up politically-motivated sentiments.

“It is therefore pertinent to clarify as follows: Recall that on January 21, 2021, Akwa Ibom State government through the ministry of Environment & Solid Minerals announced the commencement of ‘operation zero tolerance on Street trading and illegal markets.

“This was the last in a series of announcements which came on the heels of a sustained public education and awareness campaign to mitigate the increasing menace of the activities of illegal markets and street traders on major roads and other highbrow areas in the Uyo Capital City.

“On Sunday, November 13, 2022, I led a demolition team from the ministry to the Ifa Ikot Akpan Market on the Airport Road.

“Some miscreants from Ifa Ikot Akpan; led by a young man who claims to be the CLO to the construction company handling the Airport Road expansion project, assaulted me and members of the Ministry’s Enforcement Team but were repelled by law enforcement officers.

“However, Four (4) members of the team from the Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals were injured in the process. An attempt by the miscreants to mount a blockade on the Airport Road was decisively crushed by a combined team of law enforcement agencies. Some of the miscreants have since been arrested and those on the run will be apprehended in due course”

The Commissioner, stressed that it was important to note that Ifa Ikot Akpan Market was only the first market to be so affected, adding that more illegal markets and structures have been earmarked for demolition.

He noted that there would be no further announcements and notices to the demolition exercise as government has continually engaged those involved about their infractions and the need to leave the said locations.

“Lastly, I wish to reiterate that the Ministry of Environment & Solid Minerals will continue irreversibly to enforce environmental regulations for the betterment of citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State. Offenders , irrespective of political affiliations will be prosecuted”, Udoh warned

