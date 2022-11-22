An Agro-Allied Development Company, Agbeyewa Farms Ltd, on Monday, donated N40million to Erinmope-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Agbeywa Farms is one of the subsidiaries of Axxees Group of Company owned by a Dallas, United States of America based IT Expert, Niyi John Olajide, who hails from Erinmope-Ekiti.

Agbeyewa Farms is the single-largest Private Investor in Ekiti-State.

Presenting the cheque to the Erinmope-Ekiti Development Union, the Executive Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Mr. Dele Odufuye said: “The money is being donated to aid Infrastructural developmental projects in the town.”

Present during the cheque presentation were Mr. Matthew Adebayo, Treasurer, Erinmope Development Union; Mr. Adeyemi Awoniyi, Secretary, Erinmope Development Union; Mr. Joseph Olusola, Vice Chairman, Erinmope Development Union; HRM Oba (Dr) Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi, Amoyinmade Atayese 1, the Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti and Mr. Femi Adebayo, Publicity Secretary, Erinmope Development Union.

