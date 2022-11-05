By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Two persons have been reportedly killed in an ambush by suspected armed herdsmen in Zongo Akiki community in the North Bank area of Makurdi town.

It was gathered that the victims ran into the ambush in their community Saturday morning while on their way to the farm.

The attack came about 48 hours after a similar attack claimed 18 lives in neighbouring Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Makurdi LGA, Mrs. Eunice Torbunde disclosed that the third victim was lucky to have escaped alive.

According to her, “the victims were said to be on their way to their farm to harvest their yams at Zongo Akiki not knowing that the armed herdsmen had laid ambushed for them. Two of them were shot and killed while the third person was lucky to have escaped alive.”

While lamenting the unending mayhem being unleashed on communities in the state by armed herdsmen, Mrs. Torbunde advising the people to always be vigilant

She also advised the farming populace to always go to the farms in groups in order to avoid being easily ambushed by the marauders.

Mrs. Torbunde gave the names of those killed in the attack to include Tyoikyas Awen and Azende Ude.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive the report of the incident.

