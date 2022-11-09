As the Nigerian music industry continues to soar and establish a foothold in the international music space the narrative has begun to change. Lagos-based music producer and song-writer, Bolatito Obisanya popularly known as BolaBMH, is fast cementing his place as one of the leading forerunners of this global phenomenon. His alluring sound and melodies on emo-afrobeats artist, Ckay’s lead single, ‘Emiliana’, has no doubt contributed to the song’s wide-spread success.

Recently certified Diamond in France by the French body SNEP, ‘Emiliana’ is one of only four Afrobeats records that can boast of this impressive feat. In addition to being eligible for gold and platinum certifications in a host of other European countries, ‘Emiliana’ is also the fastest solo Afrobeats record to hit this milestone. BolaBMH was recently nominated at Africa’s most prestigious award show; AFRIMA for ‘Producer of the Year.’

In a chat with Vanguard, he notes that despite the meteoric efforts of the producers behind Afrobeats’ global expansion, the sound makers are still left as unsung heroes.

“We are critical to the core of the music that’s making wave everywhere now. We don’t get all the hype, but I think it’s something to be proud of. Most times, when you take a producer out of the equation you might never have a hit song. So, on that note, other producers out there should learn to sing their praises too.”

The fast-rising star at 21, already has a buzzing catalogue to his name and is associated with big names in the music industry such as Moroccan rapper – El grande Toto, Ayra Starr, Blaqbonez, PyschoYP, Whoisakin and a couple of other talented acts.

BMH’s distinct drums and melodies lead a new frontier with Afrobeats, as he is the propelling engine behind the breakout EP of Chocolate City/Nu tribe’s latest signee Tar1q and Empawa’s Afro-Pop King, WhoisAkin.

His moniker BMH, short form for “Burst my Head” which also serves as his producer tag, is sure to soon become a household name and on the lips of every music enthusiast worldwide.

