Malachi Augustine Uche also known by his stage name Sonofuche, is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter.

He was born into a family of talented singers and entertainers, which may explain why singing comes naturally for him. Though Sonofuche is originally from Ogoja in Cross river state, he grew up in Abule Ijesha, Lagos State which formed the background of his singing experience till date.

He started off singing in his teenage days being a member of the church choir. Sonofuche’s music career took a whole new turn in 2009 when he became part of a Live Band known as Da Nu Generation Band (DNGB). The band was led by his elder brother, Cornel who won the Star Quest Talent show with the group D’Accord in 2006. DNGB performed all around Lagos and other Nigerian states until 2015 when Sonofuche left the group and travelled to the United States to further his education.

Blessed with a remarkable tenor voice, Sonofuche has evolved over the years into a complete and outstanding performer. On stage, he is particularly known for his high energy vibes which his followers find fascinating.

He released “O Holy Night”, a Christmas medley that was delivered in a mixture of both English and Yoruba to celebrate the power of diversity. Yoruba is a local language spoken predominantly in Southwestern Nigeria where Sonofuche was raised. O Holy Night is the quintessential Christmas medley that takes the listener on a spirit-filled and uplifting journey.

Sonofuche dropped a song titled “I Am Nigerian- God bless Nigeria” ft the world famous The OGAR’s Trybe and Canadian based Phina Brooks to celebrate his country of birth, believing in the hope of a better Nigeria/Africa with a Brighter Rewarding future for all. The song which is already on YouTube was created to celebrate hope and the beauty in Nigeria’s diverse culture.

His drive to become one of the biggest afrobeat artists in the industry has made him explore his talents beyond limits. With this, Sonofuche is set to light up this Christmas with the video to his Christmas rendition of “O Holy Night”, and also looking forward to perform at major concerts worldwide.

