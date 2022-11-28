It’s been a fairly long wait for Leesners to relish the next big Bradlee sound after Flora, his spectacular collaboration with fast-rising singer and songwriter Oxlade.

The extended playlist (EP) comes as a strong statement of return from the Waká and Midnight Party crooner, who has declared his intention in no uncertain terms to “take the industry by storm” after years of combining his passion with schooling.

LoFi Paradise is Bradlee’s debut EP, a five-track musical masterclass carefully curated and uniquely arranged, touching on the many ups and downs we encounter in our everyday pursuit of finding, nurturing and keeping love. With guest appearances from Pella and Deckar, LoFi Paradise is a wild adventure in the vibrant suburbs of Enugu town following the story of a young couple and how they manoeuvre love and life, culminating in a beautiful tragedy laced with laughter, lust and tears.

The first track LoFi Paradise, which doubles as the title of the EP, sets the stage for a captivating journey as the couple meets and enjoys every bit of getting to know each other. Tonic and Gin is the peak of the euphoria where things begin to get sour and confusing, while Grave Digger tells all about the rude awakening they face as their relationship spirals downward. Deepest Darkness is at the heart of their darkest moments, leading up to their breakup, and Difference sums it all up when things become different as they face the harsh reality of moving on.

“LoFi Paradise is a renewed approach to Afrobeats and a truly amazing experience inspired by time spent with loved ones, especially a significant other. It is an enchanting reflection of authentic experiences and stories told from multiple perspectives,” Bradlee said. On how he describes himself as a musician, Bradlee says, “I’m an Afro-fusion artiste, a melting pot of various genres, with the main ingredient being Afrobeats.”

LoFi Paradise will be available on all major streaming platforms on Friday, 2nd December 2022.

About Bradlee

Born and bred in Enugu, Nigeria, 24-year-old Bradlee graduated from high school at 17 and left his Enugu home to pursue a degree in Architecture at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. Growing up in an artistic home, it was no surprise when he discovered that his musical path was fiercely rooted in Afrobeats, drawing on the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria. Bradlee has since grown into an artist who embraces the genre’s ever-evolving nature and is confident in what he has to say.

After lighting a fire with the classic Flora, featuring rising star Oxlade, Bradlee has become one to look out for. He is a voice for the neglected, different, intellectual youth, pushing the limits on what Afrobeats can become, with his unique, emphatic style and eclectic approach. Over the years, Brotherlee has built somewhat of a closely-knit community of like-minded youths and hopes to continue spreading the love as he tours the countryside, making new friends worldwide.

