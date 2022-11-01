By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed the need for Africans to come together for greater prospects of the continent.

Obasanjo made this disclosure in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, when he led two Nigerian Governors, four industrialists, security and energy experts among others on investment drive to the Central African country, with request from President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

In a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Kinshasa, Obasanjo emphasised that there was need for Africans to come together for the greater prospects of the continent irrespective of their countries.

At the International Business Forum organized by the Makutano Network for the visiting team, Obasanjo said it was imperative to understand that African investors should tap into the potentials in Congo.

He noted that with the peculiarities of the country, including, being the only country that border nine other countries, being the only country in Africa with two time zone and not being ‘muzungu’, “the delegation is here and have come to stay and do business in DRC,” Obasanjo asserted.

He stressed further that the money to invest in Africa is in the continent, “as such, we must ensure that we create that conducive environment to get that money for these investments to come up in the country.

“As said earlier, we have come with people that have something to offer, something to learn from. This meeting will not be like the usual meetings that will end here. I don’t want that to happen.

“We have to form the Nigeria/DRC business Council or whatever name will call it for the continuity and progress of this meeting today.”

RELATED NEWS