Youth-led organizations from various Countries of Africa are set to convene in Abuja next under the auspices of the “United Youth of Africa Nations” to brainstorm and proffer youth-centric solutions to myriads of challenges in Africa.

It is expected that this historic convergence will not only avail them the platform to engage, but will ultimately culminate in the much anticipated “STATE OF THE YOUTH PROCLAMATION”.

About One Hundred Youth and Student organizations and groups from at least, 30 countries of Africa are expected to convene at Bolingo Xperia Hotel – Abuja in Nigeria on Friday, December 2, 2022 by 10am to hold this epoch-making event – where her leadership may also emerge.

Also, there would be a world press conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 preceding the main event in Abuja.

