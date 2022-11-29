Bikiya Graham-Douglas

Nigeria’s front-line Arts festival for telling African stories — The BEETA Arts Festival, is returning this year to connect communities and creators through a three day convergence of theatre, exhibitions, ﬁlm, music, dance, food and lifestyle events.

Birthed out of the inspiration from the ‘Great African Stories’ and a mission to be the largest art incubator event in Africa, the BEETA Arts Festival, debuted in 2021 and has featured attendees from six African countries.

This year’s festival, themed “Art Connects” — in collaboration with the Multichoice Talent Factory, Ebonylife Creative Academy as well as TASCK social impact organization founded by MI (Jude Abaga) with workshops and conversations to include Olivier nominated and Al Fargon winner Dipo Agboluaje, Michael Afenﬁa ( Author of Mechanics of Yenegoa) and S. Su’eddie Vershima Agema — will feature more creators, performers and exhibitionists from several countries across the continent, with the festival itinerary including stage plays, ﬁlm screenings, music concerts, spoken word & poetry, festival markets, lifestyle events, workshops & conversations and competitions.

According to the Festival’s founder, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, “This year, we’re going all out in putting together the most immersive experience, ensuring that we reach a wider audience physically and digitally.

With the new global positioning of Africa and Africans, now more than ever young Africans are focused on their identity. We have witnessed this with the increase in consumption of African Arts and Culture with concentration on Nigerian content.

Our goal is to reach over 10,000 festival goers and participants with a concentration on Gen-Ys and Zs, the millennials and a sub-concentration of retirees. These will also include online attendees through virtual screening.”

The Festival Producer Mr Olarotimi says “ BAF our festival is a creative campaign curated to encourage interaction and collaborations in African creativity, showcasing existing talent, bridging the gap between new and the existing players, and creating new audiences for our rich African stories.”

The BEETA Arts Festival is scheduled to hold from December 2 – 4, 2022 at the NAFIL Arcade and Waterpark Abuja.

Proudly sponsored by Tiger Beer, Zagg Energy Drink, Brains and Hammers, Chairborne Global Services Limited, Paperworth Books and supported by Megaletrics, Silverbird Group, and Doyenne Circle.

