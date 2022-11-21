The Africa illustrious award is a revered and prestigious African honor, conferred on individuals and organizations who have excelled and left indelible marks in leadership, philanthropy, community development, business, academia, technology, education, agriculture, and entrepreneurship across Africa.

The African Illustrious Award aims at searching, discovering and recognizing highly distinguished Africans who have been outstanding and exceptional in private and public Service.

Convened by My Media Africa, the Africa Illustrious Award is designed as part of My Media Africa’s effort to tell the African success stories in diverse works of life.

Since inception about four years ago, Africa Illustrious Award has deployed utmost prudence to carefully search, locate and select deserving Africans who are rewriting the narrative through hard work and excellence.

It will hold on the 9th of December at the Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos by 3pm.

The prestigious and famed award has so far recognised and hosted Presidents,Governors ,ministers,technocrats and captains of industries across Africa some of which include; Former President Goodluck Jonathan (GCFR),Prof Patrick Lumumba of Kenya,Prof Charles Esimone(Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka),The Ooni of Ife,HHR,Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ọjájá II) Dr Alfred Mutua (Former Governor of the Machakos County in kenya),Ambassador Prof Monique (Nigerian Ambassador to Angola),Joseph Yobo (Ex Super Eagles captain and Assistant Coach), Engr Dozie Mbanefo, (Chairman and Founder of Newcrystal communication),Sijibomi Ogundele CEO of Sujimoto,Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi,Mohammed Salah Of Egypt, Acp Chioma Ajunwa,Emmanuel Tuloe of Liberia,Usman Touray of Gambia among other trail blazing Africans too numerous to mention.

