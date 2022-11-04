The Association of Facility Management Practitioners in Nigeria has said that its annual conference and exhibition will hold in Lagos, Nigeria on the 7th and 8th of November 2022 with the theme “creating a sustainable economy through facility management “ at the Muson Centre Agip Recital Hall, Lagos.

The President of AFMPN, Mr. Collins Osayamwen made this known on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, “The conference is aimed at bringing Facility Management Practitioners across Nigeria together in working and establishing a common ground for the positioning of the Facilities Management industry as a strategic enabler of Nigeria’s economic growth and stability.

“Speakers at this conference are veterans and industry thought leaders from across the world. Simply put the world is coming to Nigeria. While sponsors and exhibitors are invited, we are expectant of especially important dignitaries within the social-political and the real estate industry for a robust engagement with decision-makers, captains of industry, and policymakers. The plenary sessions include but are not limited to business continuity and crisis management, asset economic value optimization and cost considerations, health safety and environment management, governance and regulatory issues, sustainable operation and maintenance management strategies, technology innovation in facility management, corporate laws/legal aspects of facility management, managing procurement as well as other socio-economic issues.

“Delegates at the Conference will be equipped with the necessary tools for implementing Facilities Management strategies to deliver world-class services and add value in their respective organizations, while also benefiting from a tremendous exchange of experience in the current developments on a variety of topics in the international practice of Facilities Management.

“ The expected Participants are experts in facility management and built environment, business moguls, and government representatives amongst others.

“ The necessity of all stakeholders to work for the accelerated growth of facility management across Nigeria for the future cannot be over-emphasized. Registration for the conference is online at the AFMPN website and participation is also open to non-Members.

” The Association will be providing all necessary safety measure duration of the conference. For more information, sponsorship, and participation, please send an email to [email protected].

