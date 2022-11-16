By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, has disclosed that it was working with the management of the Federal College of Education, Okene, Kogi State, to restore power supply to the institution.

The institution had over the weekend lamented that it was unable to resume for second semester after its transformer broke down leaving the institution without public power supply for over 42 days.

AEDC in a statement yesterday in Abuja said it was working hard to fix the faulty transformer and restore electricity supply to the school.

It debunked reports that it was at loggerhead with FCE management, adding the school is an important customer to the business.

The company explained that it places a high premium on its customers thus will never deliberately inflict pain or discomfort to them.

While the company acknowledges the existence of the complaint presented by the FCE, AEDC stated that it has since swung into action by ensuring the swift repairs of the damaged transformer bearing in mind the sensitivity of the role of FCE in Nigeria.

“Till date, both parties have been in constant communication regarding the progress made on the repairs while committing to conclude the repairs within 3 weeks from the date of this publication”, the utility added.

According to AEDC Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Donald Etim: “This is one case we have taken very seriously. From the onset, we have broken protocol and even tagged it as top priority to get it resolved. It is callousness and pure mischief for anyone to circulate a media release that seeks to project AEDC as an insensitive or unresponsive organization.

For the records, we are neither.

“Moreover, with our power of commitment on our side, we shall always strive to ensure that our customers get the best service we can offer at any given time.”

RELATED NEWS