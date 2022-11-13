Adetola EmmanuelKing, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Adron Homes and Properties, says the company is committed to the wellness of its staff.

EmmanuelKing said this during the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of Adron Games 2022, which kicked off on Thursday at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and runs until Nov. 12.

He commended the staff of the company and urged them to engage in sporting activities to ensure their wellbeing.

“Distinguished guests here present, management and staff of Adron Homes and Properties, esteemed sporting icons of our beloved country Nigeria, our ambassadors.

“Welcome to the 6th edition of the Adron Games. Indeed, this day marks yet another significant milestone in the Fitness and Bonding initiative of Adron Homes; ever in sync with the efforts that promote well-being and progress of our country.

“Adron Games is even more pertinent this period, when there is an increasing global awareness on mental health wellbeing; with Adron Games, we aim at promoting physical fitness and, indeed, mental wellbeing.

“This event is, therefore, not just about celebrating winners in the competition but essentially to inspire team spirit and promote the culture of togetherness,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a ceremonial match between Ex-Super Eagles and Adron Contractors, ended 1-1.

The GMD told NAN that the essence of the competition among its staff was to promote team spirit and encourage sportsmanship.

“These are our staff who have gathered in a show of exquisite sportsmanship and healthy competition for glory.

“It would interest you to know that the Adron Games’ journey started in 2016, except in 2020 when we could not hold the Games due to the global pandemic, the Games have continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

“The theme of this year’s games is, ‘The Fit are the Best’ and at Adron Homes and Properties Ltd., as we strive to be the very best, it is significant that we are physically and mentally fit to excel in all we do,” the GMD said.

NAN also reports that there a was match pass by all the staff of the company from various branches across the country; Ogun, Oyo State, Construction, Abuja, Livingsprings, Eko, Lagos Mainland and sponsors.

The GMD further urged participants to take sports seriously and not just enjoy the entertainment aspect of it.

“The importance of sports is universally upheld. It is the key to building a better future, hence its relevance even within the corporate space cannot be overemphasised.

“We are all spellbound by the collective passion exhibited during the Champions League or the World Cup; the commonwealth games and several other sporting competitions, sports promote unity, togetherness and friendship.

“Participation in physical activity and sports easily lead to a healthier population, sports and physical activities have positive effects on both individuals and society in general.

“The value and effect of engaging in sport is bountiful, and as such, all staff of the organisation are engaged irrespective of age and role. Yearly, formidable friendships are formed during Adron games.

“The friendships and bond we make in the games will last much longer than the memory of a loss or a bad game,” he said.

King urged all participants to enjoy the moment and focus on building life long relationships.

“In 20 years you may not remember your team’s record, but you will remember the bonds you have formed by being a participant in the Adron Games 2022.

“In this 6th edition of the Adron Games, over 20 sporting activities would be competed in by all our territories nationwide,” he said.

Events at the championships include field events such as football, volleyball, shotput, and basketball.

The track events are: 100m and 400m races and indoor games like chess, scrabble, and others like cycling.

NAN reports that some ex- internationals were invited as ambassadors to the 2022 Adron Games, Daniel Amokachi, Tijani Babaginda and Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, to inspire and motivate the staff of Adron Homes and Properties. (NAN)

