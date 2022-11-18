By Elizabeth Osayande

The honourable justice of the supreme court of Nigeria, Hon Justice Helen Ogunwumiju has appealed to judges to adopt the principles of equity, fairness and tolerance in the dispensation of justice.

Ogunwumiju said this recently at a two-day continuous legal education on Law and religion: the role of the state, organised by the Nigeria Bar Assocation, Ikeja, in collaboration with the West African Center Regional Center For Law and Religious Studies, WARCLARS, held at the University of Lagos.

The event brought together scholars, lawyers, clerics, judges, civil society groups and students.

According to her: “Most laws are based on religion and all religions are expected to preach peace, fairness, equity, love and tolerance. For this reasons, judges must learn to abide by these principles in administering justice to cases they handle.

Ogunwumiju, who is also the chair of WARCLARS noted added that” The bar has an important role to play based on the synergy between the theory and practice of law in relation to religion. We need to educate and understand the diversity in religion and ensure tolerance in practices.” She said.

Also, speaking at the event, the President of African Consortium for Law and Religious Studies, ACLARS, Prof. Kofi Quashigah, explained that religion ought to make people better citizen. “Every citizen talks about love. If we live out our religious beliefs, the world will be a better place.” Qhashigah noted.

He recommended that in the modern Africa states, religions and their respective norms needed to be kept out of the regime of the law and governance.

“This proposition follows from the conviction that the infusion of religions and their tenets into the ordinary laws and their further influence in governance would increasingly generate conflicts with the body politics.

“It would create opportunity for politically ambitious individuals and groups to endeavour to utilize the powerful institutions of religion to achieve and perpetuate their interest in increasingly multi-religious societies of Africa.”

Earlier, in her words, the Founding Coordinator of West African Center for Law and Religious Studies, Professor Ibidapo-obe Akin, said that “We at WARCLARS believe that the setting up of similar sub-regional centres/affiliate could be a veritable means of ensuring that law and religion studies is not only widely disseminated but also take cognizance of sub-regional concerns and imperatives even whilst working within the embracive ambit of the African Consortium For Law and Religio Studies, ALARS.

