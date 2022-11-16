By Rita Okoye

The Executive Chairman of Ado LGA of Benue State, James Oche, has written the Benue State Government on the activities of criminals terrorising the local government in recent times.

Recall that over 30 persons within Apa Ward and neighboring communities of Ado Local Government were killed in a renewed Effium/Ezza crisis.

Giving an update on efforts made so far to arrest the situation, Oche in a letter addressed to the Special Adviser on Security

to the Executive Governor of Benue State, confirmed that the Ado Team of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards has achieved commendable success with the arrest of persons suspected to have masterminded the unbearable tragedy.

Oche in the letter noted that one of the arrested suspects identified as williams Epe, aside resisting arrest, tried to physically and forcefully seize the gun of one of the Benue Volunteer Guards named Abuh Omoha with intent of opening fire on the security team before he was overpowered and arrested.

The letter reads below.

Sequel to the renewed Effium/Ezza crisis that has, in the last few days claimed the lives of over Thirty (30) persons within Apa Ward and neighboring communities of Ado Local Government, the Ado Team of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards has achieved commendable success with the arrest of persons suspected to have masterminded the unbearable tragedy.

Sir, the information at my disposal reveal that, on Saturday the 12th of November, 2022, the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards who since the ugly incident have intensified efforts in information and intelligence gathering rounded off a group of criminal masterminds wanted in connection with the killings in Ado and other forms of criminality in Benue State.

The group of three said to be in possession of 2 AK 47 rifles on suspecting the presence of the volunteer guards attempted to escape but two out of the three were overpowered and arrested while the other is at large. The arrest was made at Double K Resort in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The Volunteer Guards have since handed them over to the Ado Divisional Office of the Nigerian Police for further investigation while intensifying efforts to secure arrest of the person who is at large. Unazi has a track record of criminality and was once declared wanted by Ado Local Government. He is also on the wanted list of the Nigerian Police for car theft and sundry crimes.

Sir, you may wish to recall that, the brewing security challenges in Ado have led to the sack of over 10 communities out of 14 in Ulayi and the persistent killing and destruction in Inikiri and neighboring districts. The persons arrested are strongly suspected to act as mercenaries to pay masters in Effium communities in Ebonyi State to champion the

annihilation of our people.

We wish to remind you of the growing numbers of internally displaced persons occasioned by these attacks which currently is above Two Thousand and the adverse effects it has on our collective welfare and socio-economic lifestyle.

Sir, we have prompted our security agencies to do a most diligent job in fishing out those behind these worrisome and recurrent attacks on our harmless communities and we are sure with these arrests more culprits and suspects will be known, pursued and rounded off to bear the consequences of their inordinate actions. We cannot thank you enough for the many sacrifices and the commitment you have continued to make for us to have lasting peace.

