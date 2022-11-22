By Gabriel Olawale

Sensational Nigerian based Germany Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste, Adefulire Adeyemi formerly known as Orbtivoice has reavelad to his fans accros the world why he dropped his popular song ‘Iro Nla’ featuring Randy.

Adeyemi made this known to newsmen by his media consultant, Makinde Babatunde (Tmaq) that this song is to educate the lover of good music across the globe.

He explained, the inspiration of the song came in the midnight and as a talented artiste i bring something out from the inspiration and the song was released early the year.

The Ondo Born Entertainer said Iro Nla is a song that speaks about how some people can be funny with thier way of life

“We tend to impress others to make them feel good. ‘Iro Nla’, Which is translated to big lie in English, is like, trying to deceive, lie to other people; we need to be truthful to ourselves, that is what the song is all about.”

Adeyemi is leaving no stone untouched in the new era of afro sound has his music is informative, educative, entertaining and full of energy.

The song “Iro Nla” which is currently available on all digital stores worldwide was produced by Nigeria-based music executive and sound engineer, Bakare Temitope aka, Randy.

The visuals of Iro Nla Will be out soon.

RELATED NEWS