Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it has deployed 3,700 personnel for the inauguration of Osun Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke

The command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Adeleke Kehinde disclosed that NSCDC and other sister agencies in the state embarked on show of force yesterday (Friday) as a way of sending signal to criminally minded people in the state.

“There will be an operation stop and search within the state at some flash points.

“I want to appeal to mothers and fathers at home , to warn their wards. It’s not business as usual. We know our job and Osun state deserves better Security architecture and we’ve put that in place”, it reads.

