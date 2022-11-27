Olajide Adediran

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, Jandor, has expressed confidence that Lagos will also experience a change of government in Lagos after the 2023 governorship poll.

Adediran stated this in a congratulatory message to Senator Ademola Adeleke on his swearing-in and inauguration as the 6th Civilian Governor of Osun State on Sunday.

Jandor assured Osun residents that Adeleke’s administration would herald a new dawn in the state with the people’s-oriented agenda and his servant leadership style.

He said, “I applaud you the good people of Osun state for your tenacity and resilience to effect a change of government which will birth the emergence of your much-desired good governance and infrastructure development.”

“A similar feat will be achieved in Lagos state in the 2023 guber election because of the resolution of Lagosians to end the 23 years of the inept and clueless government of the ruling party.

“The good people of Lagos State are just enduring the remaining days of the outgoing Sanwo-Olu-led administration,” he stated.

Adediran however, urged Osun State residents to cooperate with governor Adeleke in his effort to take the state to its rightful pride of place in the country.

