Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Atiku Abubakar

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Senator Ademola Adeleke takes mantle of leadership as Osun State Governor, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Vice Presidential candidate and Governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa led some PDP governors to the Osogbo city stadium, venue of the event.

The Governors of Edo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Godwin Obaseki, Emmanuel Udom, Sentor Douye Diri were also part of the entourage to the capital of Osogbo for the inauguration.

Also, former Governors of Osun and Oyo states, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Rasheed Ladoja also graced the event ongoing at the venue.

Some other guests at the venue include Otunba Oyewole Fasawe, Wife of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Titi Atiku Abubakar, Lagos PDP governorship aspirant, Dr Olajide Adediran, Jandor, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, Former Osun deputy Governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Hon. Oluwole Oke among many others.

RELATED NEWS