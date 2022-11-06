Adebutu

Factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu has described an allegation that he asked Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and some other persons to leave the party as hasty, unfounded, mere attention-seeking.

Adebutu was said to have urged Wike and other party members to leave the party if they could not work with Ayu.

But a statement by Adebutu’s camp denied asking WIke to leave the party, saying instead that it was “directed to dissidents and agents of the opposition party (APC) within Ogun PDP who had chosen not to submit to the PDP National Working Committee leadership and pick illegalities as roadmap.”

The statement by Afolabi Orekoya, Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation reads: “The attention of the Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation has been drawn to a statement credited to a group under the aegis of Congress of United Political Party(CUPP) and signed by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleging that Hon.(Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu has asked Governor Wike of Rivers State and some others to leave the party.

“While we will not wish to dignify the statement with a response, it is necessary to set the records straight so as to clarify the misconceptions that the public may harbor.

“It is saddening that a learned fellow like Ugochinyere will jump on a misleading story headline published by some media to discredit and cause disaffection for our principal without verifying the authenticity of the statement being made, rather, Ugochinyere had chosen to join the bandwagon in creating unnecessary tension and unwarranted cheap publicity.

“We wish to put in right perspective that the alleged statement was directed to dissidents and agents of the opposition party (APC) within OGUN PDP who had chosen not to submit to the PDP National Working Committee leadership and pick illegalities as roadmap.

“Similarly, it should be noted that the various media reports were mere misconceptions arising from quotations out of context. Some media organizations had twisted the words of our principal in a bid to mislead the public.

“It is on record that there was no time during the address of Hon. Adebutu where he specifically mentioned Governor Wike or any other Governor of PDP but rather he is acknowledging the supremacy of the party’s Chairman in the State and urging those who cannot submit to the leadership of the party in Ogun State through their anti-party activities to excuse themselves rather than causing distractions for the party and serving the opposition

“Hon. Adebutu is a cerebral party man who will never make statements that will undermine the unity and cohesion of the party or sow discord among party faithful at all levels.

“We challenge CUPP and its spokesperson, Ugochinyere to substantiate the misleading information and always endeavour to always factcheck sensitive issues like this before jumping into conclusion if he truly wants a United Party that will defeat the ruling APC in 2023 at all levels as any division will not be favorable to all members of the party.

“While we will continue to acknowledge the critical role of the media in shaping public opinion, we also urge the media to endeavour to be socially responsible by publishing correct and accurate information

“We further enjoin the media to always seek clarification where necessary rather than publishing information on the basis of insinuation, preemption and assumptions, acts that can heat up the polity especially at this critical period of electioneering.

“The PDP at the National and State levels remain one indivisible political party that is ready and fully prepared to dislodge the APC and rescue Nigerians from the shackles of maladministration.” It concluded

