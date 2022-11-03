…He’s ex-leader, retired for good—Adebanjo

THE battle for the soul of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political organisation, Afenifere, between Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Adebanjo, continued, yesterday, with the duo restating the headship of the group.

Fasoranti, who handed over to Adebanjo as acting leader in March 2021, yesterday, said he remains the leader of Afenifere and that Adebanjo would no longer host meetings of the group, which he said would now be held in Akure.

Countering, Adebanjo said Fasoranti had no constitutional right to do so, because he had retired and officially handed over to him (Adebanjo).

Both leaders are divided over the endorsement of Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; and the All progressives Congress, APC standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While the Afenifere under Adebanjo endorsed Obi,at a meeting in Lagos, Fasoranti, weekend, endorsed Tinubu, in Akure.

Fasoranti in an interview aired by IATV, yesterday, said there would be no more meetings at Adebanjo’s home, adding that the report that he stepped down as Afenifere leader was a misrepresentation.

“It was a misunderstanding and misinterpretation from some people who thought I was going senile and couldn’t comprehend. When I heard that, I reacted and the person who said that regretted saying so.”

Fasoranti added that the meetings of the group would be moved to Akure “as soon as the secretary and I put our heads together — and the leaders too.”

On the endorsement of Obi, Fasoranti said Obi has not been endorsed by the group.

“We have not deviated from the same principle. We still stand for the good of the people. I didn’t retire from the leadership of Afenifere. I was misinterpreted. I am still the leader of Afenifere.

“Afenifere is not endorsing Obi. We are endorsing Jagaban (Tinubu). As you can see the trend, the followership, the approval and the acceptability.

“Adebanjo cannot warn me not to welcome Tinubu. Adebanjo took a stand and I took a stand. We did not speak about Tinubu’s visit. It goes without saying that Jagaban is accepted and we approve of it. Obi has no standing in our mind at all.”

However, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, last night, Adebanjo said: “He (Fasoranti) has no constitutional right to do and say so. He has handed it over to me, that is the end of the matter. It is not an issue. He has retired. He wrote a letter and handed it to me. He said was tired but is now causing confusion.

