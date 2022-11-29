The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has appointed Mrs. Mabel Oboh as the party’s Representative in the Funso Doherty Campaign Council, for the 2023 Lagos State governorship election.

According to a statement by ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, the party’s National Chairman, confirmed the appointment at a meeting with stakeholders in Lagos State.

In attendance were Mr. Funso Doherty, ADC Lagos governorship candidate; Oboh, herself; Ifenla Oligbinde, National Director of Communications and Programmes (New and Alternative Media); Mr. George Ashiru, Lagos State Chairman and Festus Duru, State Secretary.

Read Also: ‘ADC on rescue mission in Ogun’

Mrs. Mabel Oboh, a media practitioner, was the party’s governorship candidate for Edo State in 2020, and currently its National Director of Inclusion and Diversity.

The new inclusion in the party’s Lagos State campaign is coming in after a successful rally tagged “Funso Doherty Runs Lagos”, with a vow to mobilize 2.5 million voters to ensure a massive victory in the 202 general election.

He had affirmed that when voted into office, he would reform the public service and cater for the welfare of Lagosians.

In his welcome remark, Doherty welcomed Mrs. Oboh and hinted that the rally was a tip of the iceberg of activities his Campaign Council has in store.

He stated that his people were ready to resonate several ADC cultures across Nigeria and not just Lagos State.

The activities would include ADC Handshake, ADC Marathons, ADC Cleanup Exercises, ADC Games amongst other unique innovations.

RELATED NEWS