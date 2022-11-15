Gov Fintiri of Adamawa State

The Adamawa government says it has constructed 347.6 kilometers feeder roads across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner for Rural, Infrastructure and Community Development, Abdullahi Prambe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said the projects had been executed in the past three years under the low volume infrastructure initiative of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration.

According to him, the project is designed to open up rural communities and link them with urban centers as well as ease movement of goods and services.

“The initiative will also expand access to the communities to boost their economic activities,” he said.

The government, he said, also restored power supply to Michika and Madagali, hitherto vandalised by the insurgents.

Prambe said the newly constructed cottage hospitals at Girei, Song, Gombi, Guyuk and Shellang had been connected to the national grid.

The Commissioner said the government also spent N10 million on minor repairs of broken boreholes, culverts and water ways to enhance community development. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS