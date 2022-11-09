By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo & Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has condemned the attack in Maiduguri on the convoy of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The ACF also cautioned politicians particularly the Governor of Benue state and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC,to desist from making statements that could incite their supporters against their opponents.

Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) Murtala Aliyu said in an interview that

“our position on that is to condemn it in clear terms. The politics of violence is not in our character.”

“Once in a while of course there would be skirmishes here and there, but it’s unfortunate if any contestant, most especially somebody who had held the position of Vice President of Nigeria to go to any part of the country and be attacked.

“So we condemn it in absolute terms , we call on politicians to rein in their supporters and ensure that we have clean politics.

The ACF is always in support of clean politics. If you have something to sell, if you have something to tell the public, please go ahead but not with violence.

“Whatever happened in Maiduguri is condemnable and we call on politicians from all sides to exercise caution.

“Not only that, statements by some of the politicians like the Governor of Benue state and also the Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, sometimes as leaders, they should watch what they say so that they don’t incite people against their opponents.

It is time that we learn to play clean politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has also described the attack on the convoy of Atiku in Maiduguri as a dangerous precedence that should be thoroughly investigated.

National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu in his reaction in Makurdi said “It is a sorry and unfortunate development, we are supposed to have matured politically and also gone beyond that kind of thing.

“Yes the government in Borno is All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Vice Presidential candidate of the party is from Borno. And if as a party they are having problems in the state they should not transfer their problems, agony and frustration on their opponents.

“If such things continue with the degeneration of civility and decorum in the system we are inviting problems for ourselves because some enthusiastic people in uniform may take advantage of that and say we the political class are unable to control ourselves and that is why they are coming in.

“So it is a dangerous precedence and whoever is responsible should be investigated and dealt with to serve as deterrent so that we can move forward.

“We certainly cannot allow this to continue in our political system because it is obviously not healthy for the polity.”

