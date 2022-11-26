By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Access Bank, Jaiz Bank as well as Interswitch was among Nigerian brands and innovators in the Financial Inclusion Ecosystem recognized for their contribution to the growth of the financial system in the country.

The organizers of the International Financial Inclusion, the Financial Inclusion Governing Committee in Nigeria explained that the was aimed at celebrating committed and dedicated stakeholders and innovators in the Financial Inclusion Ecosystem in Nigeria.

The event was graced by several dignitaries in the country including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Femi Lijadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Uju Ifejika, Deputy Governors, Board Members of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other critical stakeholders in the Financial Inclusion space in the country.

Mrs. Uju Ifejika who delivered the keynote remarks, provided insightful discourse on the critical importance of financial literacy as a tool to achieving Financial Inclusion.

Award winners at the event were, National Women’s Financial Inclusion Award – Access Bank, Financially Inclusive Bank of the Year – Jaiz Bank, Financially Inclusive MFB of the year – Lapo MFB Ltd, Financially Inclusive Fintech of the Year – Remita and Interswitch, Inclusive Financial Product Award – Liberty Assured Ltd, Financial Inclusion Leadership Award – Ms. Modupe Ladipo.

Others were Financially Inclusive Agent of the Year – Etranzact, National Inclusive Payment Initiative Award – TeamApt Ltd, Financial Services Infrastructure Innovation Award – Remita Payment Service Ltd and Special Award for Country Partnerships – Central Bank of Egypt.

