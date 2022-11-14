The Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, has denied the rumour in some media outlets and social media platforms which said the Abuja-Kaduna rail service will resume on November 24.

The Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, that the news is false and should be disregarded.

According to him, no definite date has been fixed for the resumption but the Federal Government is making every necessary effort to ensure it resumes before end of November.

”I wish to inform the general public that the news is false because a definite date has not yet been fixed.

It is true that the Minister announced that we will resume services on that route this November and efforts are being made by all necessary quarters to ensure we resume before the end of November.

”I wish to reiterate the commitment of the Federal Government and the corporation to securing the lives and properties of our highly esteemed passengers and Nigerians,” Okhiria said.

NAN recalls that service along the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor was halted due to a terrorist attack on March 28, which led to the loss of lives and kidnap of some passengers.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, announced after the release of all the kidnapped passengers, that services along the corridor would resume in November.

