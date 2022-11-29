By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The trial of four suspects for alleged involvement in the murder of Chidi Onwukwe, has again been stalled following the absence of the police prosecution team and the defendants in court.

The case has now been adjourned till December 2, 2022.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt handling the murder case had adjourned till November 24, to allow the suspects standing trial to their plea.

Samuel Onwukwe, Andrew Epai Otanye, Blessed Onyekachi, Promise George are standing trial in charge sheet PHC/667/CR/2022, over their alleged involvement in the killing of one Chidi Onwukwe.

It will be recalled that the process was stalled on July 16, because of the absence of counsel to defend the suspects and the court had adjourned till September 29.

On the adjourned date the matter could not go on because of other court engagements, but was moved to November 24.

However, when the court resumed, for plea taking, the first defendant, who is still in police custody, the second defendants and the fourth defendants, who are on administrative bail were not in court.

While the second defendant had a legal representation, the 1st and fourth defendants had not lawyer to stand in for them.

The counsel for the second and third defendants, Jane Okpamen, said: “This matter started since March 2. The police own the matter and they also have the defendants. They are not here with the suspects. It appears they have lost interest in the matter.

“The second and 4th defendants are on administrative bail, while the 1st is with them. I urge the court to strike out the suit for lack of interest in prosecution of the matter.”

Trail judge, Justice Sylvester Popnen, said striking out a matter must follow the process outlined in the prosecution of criminal cases, adding that the whole guideline must be followed.

The court urged the counsel for second and third defendants to help the court serve hearing notice on all the parties and adjourned till December 2, for plea taking.

He said: “I will serve hearing notice on the parties. You (Okpamen) will help the court to serve hearing notice on the other parties and come with evidence of service on the adjourned date.”

