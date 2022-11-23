By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, disbursed the sum of N200 million to Community Development Committees (CDC) to enable them fast track grassroot developmental projects at their respective domains.

The governor made the disbursement during the 2022 World Community Day, held at MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Abiodun, while presenting cheques of N500,000 to each CDAs, noted that the fund was an increase from the initial N100,000 under the former administration.

The governor disclosed that he has approved up to N5,000,000 as funds for projects considered to be really outstanding to be grant aided in different communities in the state.

Abiodun while addressing different trade organisations and artisan groups, also announced that his administration has approved a sum N500 million to cater for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise in the state.

He stressed that the gesture is meant to fast track the public/private sector partnership, which he said has been affirmed to be working.

Abiodun promised that in due time, the same gesture will be extended to other communities yet to receive their grant.

His words, “I have approved the increase of grant-in-aid of the sums ranging from N500,000 to N5 million to fast track this partnership that has been affirmed to be working. Under this new grant-in-aid, the least any community and association will go home with is N500,000. These funds are meant for community projects”.

“Similarly, I have also approved up to N5 million as funds for any projects considered to be really outstanding to be grant aided”.

“These are our contributions to support the efforts of the communities and applaud their initiatives towards ensuring that communities get the desired mini infrastructure and in the long run, our communities will remain habitable, safe and secured.

“For our trade and artisan groups, I have redirected that a revolving loan facility of N500 million be instituted to cater for the much needed Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise financial support. This scheme will be launch before the end of this year,” he added.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon Abayomi Hunye, said Governor Abiodun considered it important to expend the grant- in- aid, bearing in mind that the state cannot be developed without the community first developing the community.

He said, “the development of any state lies in the hands of the community. Without the community, there’s nothing we can do and the governor had considered them very critical in the decision making of the state. If somebody deems it fit to give a community five million naira, that means he has considered them.

Hunye noted that the state government will monitor all the communities to ensure that the funds are judiciously spent for the purposes they were meant.

“The state government has graciously given over 200 million. Provisionally, we will monitor it to ensure that it’s of standard and yearly the Ministry of Community Development will audit their records to make sure that there is no embezzlement.

