By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has claimed that the directive by the State Government for political parties seeking to use public places as venue for political rallies to apply to the Governor for approval, was targeted against him.

Otti who made the claims Tuesday in Umuahia, said that the “strange directive”, coming barely 48 hours to the flag-off of his campaign scheduled for Ngwa High School Aba, was a confirmation that Government was out to stop him.

The ex-banker said that the action of Government was an attempt to scuttle the event to be graced by LP’s presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi; his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed; and the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Otti accused the State Government of making desperate attempt to muscle the opposition in the state.

Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mr. Eze Chikamnayo, had, Monday, announced that the venue already chosen by Otti for the November 10 rally would no longer be readily available.

The Commissioner, in a statement, said that Government would not allow “properties of the people of Abia State entrusted into the care of government such as school facilities, stadiums and valuable public premises, to be destroyed in the guise of politics.

The statement further read: “No responsible Government will stand by and watch such facilities as they are willfully vandalised and degraded by sadistic elements with malicious interests disguising as politicians”.

“The unscrupulous acts of these lawless individuals and groups jeopardizes the efforts of Government at all levels to provide succour to our children and citizens for whom those facilities were established,” he said.

According to the new directive, ” the written consent” of both the Secondary Education Management Board and the relevant Local Government Chairman must give, is the condition for using such venues.

For any party to use primary school premises , Government said that “in addition to notifying the security agencies, the written consent of the Education Secretary of a Local Government and the Executive Chairman of that local Government must be duly sought and obtained”.

For use of stadium, “The sensitive and expensive nature of the modern turf and equipment recently installed in our stadiums, three levels of permission must be sought and obtained.

“These would involve the consent of the Abia State Ministry of Sports and the relevant Local Government and state authorities.”

Otti said that the new directive by Government had distablised arrangements for his campaign flag off.

An earlier statement by the Special Adviser to Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma had indicated that eminent personalities including Otti’s friends would be at the rally.

“Dr. Alex Otti would use the opportunity of the flag off to present his rich manifesto which would be unveiled by the Presidential candidate,” Ekeoma said.

