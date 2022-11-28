By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has claimed that Abia State was mortgaged to idol in 1999 and needed to be cleansed.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament who made the claims in a media chat with the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Umuahia, said that time had come for the state to renounce idolatry and be re-dedicated to God.

He accused a former administration of the state of laying a bad foundation which he said, had negative influence in the state.

“Abia was mortgaged to idol in 1999, and time has come for Ndi Abia to renounce it so that evil will be uprooted from the state.”

Ohuabunwa who is the Abia North senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 poll, said he was in the race to restore the dignity and voice of Abia North which he lamented had almost gone completely silent at the Senate since 2019.

He accused his successor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of poor representation of the zone, which he said had been reduced to ” a comic relief at the red chamber”.

The former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health and Communicable Diseases, challenged Kalu to explain to Abia North why the N2 billion Uzuakoli- Akara- Ohafia executed by him shortly before the 2019 elections had collapsed.

He said that he should come clean on the quality of work he did on the road, adding that the former Governor should not be seeking re-election if he could not execute a quality road contract awarded to him for his people

Ohuabunwa said that time had come when all those who are part of the pains and misery of Abia North to be voted out of power.

He said that Abia North which is heavily endowed by eminent personalities could not afford to be represented at the National Assembly by ” jesters and people with poor knowledge of parliamentary procedure” .

He promised to make the voice of Abia North heard again if elected back to the Senate in 2023.

