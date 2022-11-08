By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has tasked the Labour Party to change the venue of its rally scheduled for November 10, at Ngwa High School, Aba.

The state chapter of the Labour Party had scheduled the rally for the flag off of its governorship campaign which will feature the party’s presidential candidate, Mr.Peter Obi and the governorship candidate, Dr. Alex Otti and other candidates of the party.

However, in a letter to the State Chairman of the Labour Party, signed by the State Commissioner for Post Basic Education, Chief Israel Mark, the government stated that the 8.00am time fixed for the rally would interfere with academic activities at the school and advised the Party to seek alternative venue for the rally.

He explained that the state would be setting a bad precedent by chasing away school children and teachers in order to hold political rallies that could also predispose school properties to vandalization.

The state government further advised the Party to seek another date when school children will not be in school.

“Our attention has been drawn to the proposed rally by your political party at Ngwa High School, Osisioma Ngwa ,Aba, on the 10th of November, 2022 by 8.00am. We wish to strongly advise that you seek alternative venues to avoid disruption of academic activities in the school.

“As you are aware, all public and private schools in the state, including Ngwa High School, Aba, are currently in session with teaching and learning ongoing. It will be wrong to set this bad precedent of chasing away our hard working school children and their teachers in order to hold political rallies that will not only disrupt academic activities but also predispose school properties to vandalization.

We therefore wish to strongly advise that you immediately consider changing the venue of your planned event or seek another date when school children will not be in school,” the letter read in part.

