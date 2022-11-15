By Steve Oko

Former Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Chief Ndidi Okereke, is dead.

He died early Monday morning according to a release by the Vice Chairman of the party, Abia North cum Acting Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah.

The cause of his death is yet to be disclosed but the release said he died suddenly.

Vanguard recalls that the late Okereke was the PDP Chairman in Abia when the late Prince Vincent Ogbulafor who also passed on recently was the National Chairman of the party.

Chief Okereke who hailed from Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area, was the former Board Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia.

PDP said the late Okereke who it described as a big asset, would be greatly missed.

“The sudden death of Chief Okereke is a great loss to his immediate family, the good people of Umunneochi, Abia North, Abia State and the entire PDP family and he will be greatly missed by all”, the release said.

It further read:”It is with a heavy heart that the Chairman of the Abia PDP Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere on behalf of the Abia PDP regrets to announce the sudden death of one of its finest gentlemen and a former State Chairman of our Party, Chief Ndid Okereke who passed on to eternity in the early hours of today, Monday November 14, 2022.

“An accomplished Pharmacist, Chief Ndidi Okereke was considered a bridge between the Old and New Breed politicians and doubled as the Chairman of the Contact and Mobilization sub-Committee of the 2023 Abia PDP Campaign Council and the Party’s State Reconciliation Committee.

“He was a reliable, strong ally and a strategic partner of the State governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu who is shattered by the news of the sudden demise of the ever jovial Ndidi Okereke as he was fondly called by all.

“The Party Chairman, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere mourns the painful loss of this great son of Abia State and commiserates with the members of his immediate family, friends and well wishers.”

PDP, announced a shift in its programmes earlier scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) as a mark of honour to the deceased.

“Following his death, the Abia PDP has made a major adjustment to its scheduled programmes for Tuesday November 15, 2022 as the Party Secretariat would remain closed on that day as a mark of respect for the deceased.”

PDP prayed God “to grant his family, friends and Ndi Abia the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Okereke.

Ikpeazu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, described the late Okereke as “a first class political leader, administrator and a passionate Abian.”

According to the Governor, “Chief Ndidi Okereke played key stabilizing roles in the politics of Abia State. A man of peace and an advocate of reconciliation, Chief Okereke was an integral part of practically all moves that brought peace and stability to the party and the State. He was the Political Leader in Umunneochi LGA and one of the most experienced politicians in the State”.

Continuing, the Governor stated “Chief Ndidi Okereke was a master in the art of quiet but effective political diplomacy and his death has dealt a major blow to the PDP in the State and overall political development in the State”.

He condoled the members of his family as well as the people of Umunneochi Local Government Area.

Similarly, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, has expressed sadness and rude shock over the incident.

Ohuabunwa in a release signed by the Assistant Secretary of his Campaign Council, and former Chairman of Arochukwu Local Government Area, Princely Kingsley Ngunu, described the demise of the late PDP chieftain as a monumental loss to himself, Abia North, the State and Ndigbo in general.

He described his death as one too hard to believe, saying he was an embodiment of wisdom, knowledge and character to the benefit of those who came around him.

Senator Ohuabunwa who further described the deceased as a personal friend and trusted political ally said he had been greatly devastated by the shocking news of Chief Okereke’s sad exit.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, further described the deceased as a motivator, mobilizer, philanthropist and a grade one Pharmacist who had the charisma to lead his people through difficult times.

He said that his contributions to the growth of Isuochi, Umunneochi, Abia North, Abia State and Nigeria would remain indelible on the sands of time.

The Abia North PDP senatorial candidate said the late Okereke would be greatly missed for his many legacies.

He condoled with the members of his immediate family, Umunneochi Local Government Area, Abia North as well as the PDP family for the loss of Okereke who he said was “an asset of inestimable value.”

Senator Ohuabunwa also prayed God to grant the bereaved family that fortitude to bear the loss, and the soul of the departed eternal repose in heaven.

He urged the family members to be consoled by the enduring legacies that the former PDP boss and peace maker left behind.

