By Steve Oko

The legal tussle over the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship ticket in Abia State is not yet over as one of the aspirants, Chief Dan Eke, has approached the Appeal Court, Owerri Division, to seek the nullification of Chief Ikechi Emenike and Uche Ogah’s candidacy.

Eke who file his appeal through his Counsel, Obinna Nkume, vowed to pursue the matter until he got justice.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, had on October 7, dismissed Eke’s suit challenging the outcomes of the parallel APC governorship primaries.

Both Emenike and Uche Ogah emerged through parallel primaries but the National leadership of the party has recognised Emenike as the party’s authentic flag bearer.

The Umuahia Federal High Court presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike, had ruled that Eke lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primaries having not participated in any of the exercises.

Vanguard had reported that while Ogah conducted direct primary, Chief Emenike emerged through indirect primary but the duo have a pending suit in the court following the contention over the authentic claimant to the ticket.

Eke had alleged that both primaries were not conducted in compliance with Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act, the APC Constitution as well as the guidelines of the NWC for the May 26 primaries.

Chief Eke urged the Appellate court to set aside the judgment of the trial judge and sustain his reliefs.

He averred that the trial judge “erred in law” on six grounds, including denying him of the locus standi to sue and dismissing his suit without looking into its merit, amongst others.

Eke further declared that the decision by the trial judge that he did not participate in the APC primaries “occasioned a miscarriage of justice in the matter”.

