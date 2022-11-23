By Steve Oko

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Daniel Eke, has told two factional candidates of the party, Dr Uche Ogah, and Chief Ikechi Emenike, not to celebrate yet as the legal battle over the authentic governorship flag bearer of the party is far from being over.

While Emenike who emerged through an indirect primary mode was recognized by the national leadership of APC as the party’s candidate, Ogah was last week declared “the rightful candidate” by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Ogah who returned to Umuahia amid pumps and pageantry boasted to sweep the poll in 2023.

But Eke’s Campaign Council in a statement signed by its Director General,

Hon. Endy Ogalabu, said that both Ogah and Emenike should not parade themselves as the APC candidate until the pending suit by Eke at the Court of Appeal Owerri is determined.

The statement read in part:”We observed that the supporters of Ogah are ignorantly jubilating without being cognizant of the reality on ground due to the party’s controversial parallel governorship primaries.

“To us in Chief Daniel Eke’s Campaign Organization, this is a public show of indiscretion and desperation, which ultimately may again translate to celebrating an imminent stillbirth.

“In case they are unaware or pretend to have forgotten, that the legal battle is far from over. We, therefore, wish to draw their attention to the suit instituted at the Appeal Court, Owerri Division, by our principal and Governorship Aspirant of the party, Chief Daniel Eke.

“For the record, we wish to recap here that our aspirant approached the Appeal Court in suit No. CA/OW/419/2022 to quash the October 7 judgment of the Umuahia Federal High Court in the suit No. FHC/UM/CS/96/2022, which dismissed his suit on the basis that he lacked the locus standi to challenge the outcome of primaries.

“He had approached the trial court in Umuahia to invalidate the outcomes of APC Gubernatorial Primaries of May 26 in Abia State. It may also suffice to inform Ogah and our great party that the appellant court has already heard and reserved judgment in the suit.

“This means that any moment, the court would give its verdict, which has the capacity to finally invalidate the governorship aspirations of the two desperate candidates in the party.

“It is therefore too early for Chief Ogah to have staged a public display of jubilation for verdict that may not survive the crucible of the upper court.

“That repeat outing on the streets of Umuahia by Ogah, upon his return from Abuja, aptly demonstrates another Victorian melodrama that simply helped to revive the reminiscences of a similar episode of June 27.

“On that day, the Uche Ogah without caution embarked on a wild celebration of the judgment of Justice Okon Abang, which pronounced him the “rightful” winner of the governorship poll rather than the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu!

“The court ousted Ikpeazu over the alleged submission of a fake tax receipt during the People’s Democratic Party’s Governorship Primary Election.

” It is instructive that while Ogah was celebrating the judgment, Ikpeazu busied himself tying all the necessary legal knots that scuttled Ogah’s ambition and rendered Justice Abang’s judgment humanly impossible to enforce to date. First was a stay of execution order by an Osisioma High Court, followed by the fatal verdict of yet another Federal High Court, Abuja, which invalidated Abang’s judgment.

“The entire scenario, showed that nothing was learnt by Ogah on how not to put the cart before the horse!

“One would therefore advise him to exercise wisdom, maturity and restraint and await the definite pronouncement from the Appeal Court, Owerri, which would most likely redefine the narrative for Abia APC, ahead of the February 2023 governorship election in the state.”

RELATED NEWS