By Steve Oko

Former Commissioner for Lands, Abia State, Dr Longman Nwachukwu, has said that the emergence of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe as the governor of Abia State in 2023, would end the era of unpaid workers’ salaries and pension arrears in the state.

Nwachukwu who is the Director General, DG, of the Greg Ibe Campaign Council, stated this during a press conference in Umuahia, decried the plight of workers and pensioners in Abia which he blamed on the “insensitivity of the State Government”.

He said that when any Government failed to get its priority right, it would owe workers and inflict hardship on the people.

Nwachukwu expressed dissatisfaction over the state of affairs in Abia “due to leadership failure and misplacement of priorities”.

The former Commissioner said time had come for “the ruling PDP to be completely obliterated from the political landspace of Abia”.

Nwachukwu who claimed that Abia had not recorded much progress since the current administration came on board, urged the people to support the efforts to enthrone a better leadership.

His words: ” Abians are now ashamed to own up their state of origin due to the disastrous performance of the government in power. Abia has suddenly become a pariah state.”

Nwachukwu who said that APGA was on a rescue mission solicited the support of the people to take over power in 2013.

He said that the major focus of Professor Ibe was to restore the hope of Abians and make them to become proud of their state again.

“APGA is saddled with the task of leading a political crusade of overthrowing bad governance in all its ramifications”.

Nwachukwu said that the APGA governorship candidate had shown capacity and competence to reposition the state judging from his antecedents in his private life.

The Campaign DG who noted that “over 300 Abians are currently on scholarship in Professor Ibe’s university” challenged any other governorship candidate with similar scorecard to showcase same.

He said that Abia under the watch of Ibe, would witness a total transformation in all the sectors of the state economy.

Nwachukwu who debunked rumours over the fitness of the APGA governorship candidate, said that he is medically and intellectually sound to move the state forward..

RELATED NEWS