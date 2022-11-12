Yiunusa Tanko

Former military leader, Abubakar Abdulsalaam has hailed Dr Yunusa Tanko as the Chief Spokesperson of Labour Party, Presidential Campaign Council clocks 51.

Abdulsalaam in a birthday message in a viral video described Dr Tanko as a de-tribalised Nigerian politician from Kano who applies intelligence and grassroots knowledge to champion the cause of the common man.

Hear him:

“I join in wishing Dr Yunusa Salisu Tanko who hail from Kura local government area of Kano state happy 51st birthday. Dr Tanko is a detribalized Nigerian, served in various capacities geared towards uniting Nigeria in its progress.

Dr Tanko is a secretariat member of the Pastor Tunde Bakare Let’s save Nigeria Group (SNG).

“He’s an impact chairman, he was a member of the national peace committee which contributed heavily to 2015 credible, peaceful, free and fair election led by my humble self.

“Today, he celebrates with the Nigerian widows, showing love, to be never forgotten in our growing democracy for a good Nigeria.

“Congratulations once more and to the widows we are with you in your pains and joy.

God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Abridged profile of Dr Tanko:

Until his selection as Vice-Presidential Candidate to Bashorun Dele Momodu under the National Conscience Party (NCP)in 2011.

Dr. Tanko was the National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP).

Dr. Tanko whos mother Aisatu labaran Yunusa who hail from judawa village in Kabo local Governmen Area and father Mallam Labaran Yunusa from kura Local Government Areas kano state had his primary school education at the Army Children School, Ikeja, Lagos between 1974 and 1981 and proceeded to Ikeja Grammar School, Lagos where he completed his secondary school education in 1985.

Dr. Tanko holds a HND in Marketing from Kaduna Polytechnic (now University of Technology, Kaduna) in 1992 and bagged a Post-Graduate Diploma in Co-operative Studies from the same institution in 1994. In 2006.

He obtained a second HND degree in Accounting from Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria which followed with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as well as an MBA from the same institution.

In 2010, Tanko, a practising muslim, was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Leadership and Management from the Universal Christian Academy (UNICA) – a representative of Cambridge Advanced Technology Training in Affiliation with the University of London, United Kingdom.

A Chartered Accountant and member, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), 2008 and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountant (ICMA) 2006.

His working experience traverses civil service, politics and civil society. He has served in various capacities as Head of Accounts, National Population Commission, Kaduna, 1993-2000; Head of Revenue, Nigerian Immigration Service, Kano, 2000-2002 and Head of Finance, Team Nigeria Trust Fund Limited, FCT, Abuja, 2002.

For 10 years, Dr. Tanko was NCP’s Deputy National Chairman to Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN. In 2007, he was appointed Secretary to the Coalition for a New Nigeria (CNN) – the Charles Nwodo led conglomerate of Nigerian political parties that gave General Muhammadu Buhari his first ticket in 2007 before he secured a presidential ticket from the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP).

Since 2009, Dr. Tanko has been Secretary of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) of all political parties in Nigeria led by Prof. G Nnaji of BNPP. In 2003, he served as the Assistant Secretary of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) whose chairman was Alhaji Balarabe Musa.

In 2007, he was running mate to NCP’s presidential candidate Dr. Osagie Obayuwana. He was the Assistant Secretary to Dr. Usman Bugaje under the Tunji Braithwaithe led Nigerians United for Democracy from 2007.

With a rich background in social activism, Dr. Yunusa Tanko was a Secretariat Member of the Pastor Tunde Bakare led Save Nigeria Group (SNG) and played a very prominent role as Field Marshal of the popular Save Nigeria Group (SNG) protest to the National Assembly in 2010 and Presidential vila.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko is the recipient of the chieftaincy title – the Nwanne Ike Di Na Mba 1 of all Ndigbos in diaspora. He was elected on 8th July 2012 as the New National Chairman of NCP in Osun State and re elected in Akure Ondo State, he was also elected two term chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) on April 11th, 2013 to 2014. Currently a Student of M.Phil / Phd in management at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

Dr Tanko was a member of the National Peace Committee (NPC) which contributed heavily to 2015 credible , peaceful , free and fair Election , led by former Head of State General Abdul salami Abubakar rtd. A consultant with Westminster foundation for Democracy (WFD).

President Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration in Africa in defense of the Amajiris in Africa.

Dr Tanko has contributed immensely to promotion of kano state as well as Nigeria in General. In defense of democracy and peaceful Nigeria. He recently lead a group of eminent Nigerians from ondo state to visit the Emir of kano Mai Martaba Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero in his palace on the 15th of March 2022.

RELATED NEWS