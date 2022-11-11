•Family accuses firm of carefree attitude

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Abductors of staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, Mr. Seun Emmanuel, are reportedly demanding N10 million ransom for his release.

It will be recalled that Seun, a driver, and his boss, the Product Manager, Postpaid for BEDC Electricity Plc., in Ondo Region, Andrew Okojie, were attacked by kidnappers while returning to Akure, after an official trip to Ifon in the Ose council area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers, who blocked the Owo/ lfon highway before Elegbeka town, reportedly shot severally at the company’s Hilux vehicle.

The bullet reportedly hit the tyre and the vehicle somersaulted and landed in the bush. The duo were later marched into the thick forest by the kidnappers.

But the BEDC boss, Okojie, was said to have fallen ill and became unconscious which made their abductors abandon him in the forest, thinking that he was dead and went away with the driver.

Soldiers at the checkpoint close to the scene of the kidnap, reportedly, rushed to the scene and were able to revive Okojie and moved him to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Vanguard learnt that Okojie has since reunited with his family.

However, the abductors, according to Seun’s family member, who spoke with newsmen in Akure, said that they have opened a line of communication with the family and have demanded N100m ransom.

The family source said that after many appeals, the kidnappers reduced the ransom to ?20 million and threatened to kill him if their demand was not met on time.

He added that “the abductors, have as of Thursday morning reduced the ransom to ?10 million.

They alleged the carefree attitude of the management of the company to help secure the victim’s release.

However, contacted, the spokesperson of BEDC Plc in Ondo Region, Mr Michael Barnabas, who dismissed the claim, said that ” the company is doing its best and offering the victim’s family necessary assistance to get him out of captivity.

