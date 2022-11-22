By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

THE Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has raised concerns over the delay in the induction of 74 medical students who graduated from the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma Edo State.

The affected students are of the class of 2013, meaning they have been in medical school for nine years.

A letter dated November 14, 2022, signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the association, Dr. Imoisili Udoka and Dr Otoikhila Oikere, respectively, and addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the University, the NMA said it decided to write to the university to make the enquiries as a result of an appeal to it by the affected students.

Part of the letter read: “We have it on good authority that this batch of students (74 in number) had their final examination (Part IV MBBS examination) between 18th and 29th April 2022 with 31 students passing and a re-sit examination conducted between 27th August 2022 and 8th September 2022 with 39 students passing, bringing the total to 70 students passing the final examination.

“The official results of these examinations (both the main and the re-sit) have since been released by your institution.

“However, much to the chagrin and frustration of these students, the induction ceremony, which ordinarily should have been conducted without delay by your institution in collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), has dragged on endlessly without any glimmer of hope to have it done by your institution.

“We also have information that the students were made to pay a certain amount of money in order to fulfill the conditions given by the MDCN for accreditation purposes of the medical school of your institution.

“It is on this background that the Edo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is writing to you sir, to use your good offices to ensure that the induction ceremony for this group of students is done without further delay, as this worrisome delay is depriving these graduating class from further pursuing their career in medical practice and significantly impacting negatively on their psychological health.”

We’re on top of situation — Mgt

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Lawrence Isiraojie, said the management of the school was on top of the situation and was already interfacing with the MDCN for the induction of the affected students

Isiraojie’s words: “Currently, the University management is on top of the situation and management is trying to solve them for the overall interest of the students.

“We actually met an over-bloated population in the place and currently we are not allowed to admit.

“We have started communication with the Council (MDCN) and very soon they will be inducted so as to give us an opportunity to admit new students.”

RELATED NEWS