Mr Ali Bakhtiar, Chairman of Ali Bakhitar Group (left), with Dr Ayo Abina, Chairman, AACS, during the partnership discussion.

AACS, an international management consulting firm, is set to partner the world renowned architecture, interior design and event company, Ali Bakhtiar Group, in introducing avant-garde luxury design projects in event designs , real estate designs , private jets and yachts masterpieces to the Nigerian and African markets.

The partnership, which is looking at Nigeria as a hub for Africa, will create thousands of jobs across many fields in Nigeria when fully operational.

At a session between the Founder of AACS, Dr Ayo Abina, and Founder of the Ali Bakhtiar Group, Mr Ali Bakhtiar, held in Lagos during a flower-themed master class session in Lagos at The Lekki Coliseum, both firms emphasized the importance of the niche market in creating jobs in the huge event industry and driving the high end market across Africa.

The two founders then resolved to work together in changing the face of the industry with a view to creating new opportunities for designers and other professionals in the design industry.

A formal memorandum of understanding will soon be signed by the two organizations.

The master class facilitated by Ali Bakhtiar drew participants from Nigeria and other West Africa countries. The master class took students across a flower-themed design for three days, ending with a grand ball to showcase the design in Lagos.

Ali Bakhtiar Group has offices in Dubai, Monte Carlo, Italy, Switzerland and Greece.

