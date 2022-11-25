Some of the patients waiting to be checked by the medical team being encouraged by Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

For a very long period, they lived with their failing health and could not afford the cost of seeking proper medical attention.

Nobody was even there to help them. They had serious eye problems and could not see or go on their own to where they could access any form of assistance and also had no one to turn to for help.

Frustrated and handicapped, they merely placed their hope in God that one day something would be done to change their predicament. That long wait was finally over a few days ago, when 2,100 indigent people from Benue State’s Turan and Ikyurav-ya Kwande Local Government Areas received free eye care. The surgeries were performed first to clear their sight, and then prescribed eyeglasses were given to them free of charge, all in a bid to help them see again and be able to organise their lives.

The operations were carried out through a medical outreach sponsored by the Patricia Nyion Adzape Foundation. The two-day medical outreach, which witnessed a large turnout, was put together by some donors who benefited from the education support of the late Patricia Nyion Adzape, the mother of the Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, Chief Mimi Adzape- Orubibi, while she was alive. The free medical intervention commenced on November 18, 2022, at Jato-Aka for the Turan people, and on November 19, it was the turn of the Ikyurav-ya people.

The list of attendees showed that the outreach attracted over 2,000 eye cases,

which were treated, and those requiring prescription glasses and eye drops, were issued as recommended. Those requiring eye surgeries were immediately referred to hospitals for that purpose by the team of medical experts, at the expense of the foundation.

Similarly, over 100 cases of herniorrhaphy, hydroceletomy, and lipectomy, which were observed to be common among the people, were handled and surgeries carried out

at the improvised operating rooms put together by the team.

The sponsors of the treatment, who preferred anonymity, acknowledged in a message to Chief Adzape-Orubibi in whose honour the intervention was put together to mark her birthday, the huge sponsorship they enjoyed from the late Patricia Nyion Adzape to be able to go to school, adding that their support to the foundation was to help keep her many legacies alive by sponsoring impactful outreaches and empowerments for women and youths the same way she did while alive.

They equally commended Chief Adzape-Orubibi for taking after her late mother by always assisting the needy and downtrodden and for establishing the foundation in honour of her late mother.

“For us, this is the only way we feel we can honour the memory of a woman who gave her all to ensure that the children of the poor acquired formal education.

“She lived an influential life that enriched the lives of many of us who are now professionals in various fields, and we will be eternally grateful to her.

“And we will continue to honour her even after she is gone because her legacies will live on. Aside from the treatment for eye disorders, we are also carrying out surgeries for herniorrhaphy, hydroceletomy, and lipectomy on 100 patients for free ” he said.

Also speaking at the commencement of the outreach in Jato-Aka, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi said she accepted that the outreach be held on her birthday this year to assist her people overcome some of their medical challenges instead of celebrating in the city.

“I also commend the sponsors of the outreach for honouring me in such a great manner. The team of medical experts led by Dr. Tongriang Ben-Ameh must also be commended for their magnanimity and for offering free services to our poor people who probably wouldn’t have gotten this type of intervention,” she said.

The Chairman further explained that the medical outreach had no political sentiments attached to it but just a gesture emulating her late Mother, whose passion was in assisting the less privileged around her, and in whose name a foundation was established to keep her legacies alive.

According to her “the outreach is for the benefit of everybody without any political sentiments or attachments. It is for everyone residing in the communities visited by the team.”

Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi also promised to donate maternity delivery beds to the Primary Health Centre Jato-Aka where the surgeries were carried out by the medical team.

In his speech at the venue of the outreach in Jato-Aka, the traditional ruler of the area, Mue Ter Ichongo, (covering Turan and Ikyurav-ya), Chief Simon Abaver who led the District Heads of Turan and Ikyurav-ya to also have their eyes checked said the philanthropy of Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi abound in all parts of Kwande through her youth and women empowerment programmes, adding that he had adequately mobilized his subjects to take advantage of the free medical outreach.

Some of the beneficiaries who could not hide their excitement, including John Anta, Grace Ngur as well as Mnena Ior paid tribute to the late Mrs. Adzape and lauded her daughter, Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi for keeping the memories of her late mother alive. They recalled with nostalgia the outstanding contribution of the late Mrs. Adzape to human development in their communities and urged the privileged in the society to toe the same path by always lending a helping hand to uplift the poor and needy in the society.

