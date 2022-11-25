By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An Akwa Ibom entrepreneur, and Managing Director of ‘Franklin Ever Bright Farms Limited’, Mr Friday Obonoh, has been conferred an award of Excellence by the Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, NASSI, for his immense contribution to the agricultural sector.

Obonoh’s media consultant Mr. Aniekan Udofia disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

According to Udofia, NASSI presented the award on the Akwa Ibom entrepreneur during its national industrial quality award ceremony held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Wednesday.

He said the award ceremony was part of activities marking 2022 National Industrial Business Summit ( NIBS), with the theme:”The future of Small Scale Industries in Nigeria: Opportunities & Challenges” Collaborating to unlock the power of Small Scale Industries, Msmes (Micro, small and medium enterprises) for economic inclusion and industrial revolution in Nigeria”

He stated, “It was a night of gathering of champions and industrialists as the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists, NASSI, at its national industrial quality award honoured selected individuals who have demonstrated excellence in contributing their quota to economic development of Nigeria.

“The summit also featured a high level policy dialogue among key decision-makers and actors in the public and private sectors.

“Mr. Obonoh operates a chain of agricultural ventures. He established a hatchery in Akwa Ibom State that is projected to hatch 9million day old chicks per annum. He also established a value chain within the company that has a Feed Mill, poultry farm and a nursery.

“Presenting the award the National President of NASSI, Mr Solomon Vongfa Daniel said Mr Obonoh has contributed to advancing the Nigerian economy and the manufacturing sector. He charged the award recipient to continue in his good works”

Udofia added that Mr Obonoh in his remark, after receiving the award said he did not realize that the effort he was making had attracted national attention to be given such an award, and assured that the award will spur him to do more.

He listed Mr Tony Elumelu, Special Adviser to the President on Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria, Mr Tola Adekunle Johnson, APC Governorship candidate for Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umaru, Engr Etido Inyang, Engr Prof Samson Dunar, Engr. Emmanuel Benson, Mrs Alor Uche Geraldine ,Chief Ukwago Emmanuel, Dr Victoria Madedo among, the prominent industrialists in the country who were conferred the special award at the event

