By Harris Emanuel

Uyo—A Federal High

Court, sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has cancelled the governoship primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC, party, held on May 26, 2022, and ordered a new exercise.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC in the state, Eseme Eyiboh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the order that disqualified Udofia.

Eyiboh, who is APC candidate for Eket Federal Constituency, assured their teeming supporters and well-wishers to stay strong and together, as the judgment would be upturned at the Court of Appeal.

Former aide to President Mohammedu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang had in the suit told the court that the party primary election won by Obong Akan Udofia, was characterized by several illegalities as the winner was not a member of the party.

In his argument, Udofia said that the APC had given him a waiver that qualified him to contest the party primary election held on May 26, 2022.

Delivering judgment, yesterday, the trial judge, Justice Agatha Okeke nullified the APC primary poll and ordered the party in the state to conduct another credible primary election within two weeks.

Justice Okeke also dismissed the purported waiver granted Udofia and ordered the party to conduct another primary election in a fortnight where authentic governoship flag bearer of APC in the state will emerge.

The court also ordered that Udofia, who claimed to have won the aborted primary election of APC in the state should not participate in the fresh party’s primary election.

It will be recalled that the purported governoship primary election of APC in the state won by Udofia was hijacked by party bigwigs such as Senator Godswill Akpabio on one hand and camp of Senator John Akpanudoedehe, who later dumped the party for New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, leaving the likes of Ita Enang, Atuekong Don Etiebet, Capt. Sam Ewang, among others.

