By Bashir Bello

KANO—No fewer than nine passengers reportedly lost their lives when a vehicle conveying them plunged into Fada Dam along Kano – Katsina road in Gwarzo local government area of Kano State, Saturday night.

It was gathered that three other passengers in the vehicle were rescued.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, the spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, said the accident involved a Golf wagon car with 12 passengers coming from Kano and heading to Katsina.

Abdullahi said: “On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the state fire service received an emergency call through Ali Mai Faci, at about 18:45 hrs and he reported an incident at Fada dam Gwarzo LGA Dayi road.

“When our men from Gwarzo fire station reached the area at about 19:10 hrs, they found that a Golf Wagon with an unknown registration number, coming from Kano heading to Katsina, fell inside Fada dam.

“Twelve people of Katsina State were rescued, all with unknown names.

“Victims involved are 2 girls of about 6 months, 4 women of about 30, 28, 27 and 25 years old, as well as 6 men of about 48, 45, 42, 40, 35 and 28 years old.

“With the good efforts of our men and local fishermen, we successfully rescued three persons alive, while nine people were unconscious. We conveyed all victims to Gwarzo General hospital for medical attention and doctors confirmed the 9 people dead,” he said.

The spokesperson, however, maintained that the incident happened as a result of a tire burst leading to the loss of control of the vehicle.

