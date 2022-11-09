..as Adadege wins 20km marathon

By Chinedu Adonu

Nine out of the 381 graduating students of Godfrey Okoye University, GOUNI, bagged first class honour, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Christian Aneke announced Tuesday.

Prof Aneke made this known at the permanent site of the University, Ugwuomu community during the Marathon exercise organised to mark the 10th convocation ceremony of the university.

He urged the new graduates to use knowledge acquired from the university to make significant imprints on the country and the world.

“Out of 381 graduating students, I announced to you that 9 bagged first class honours, 147 made second class upper division, 146 got second lower class, 32 made third class while 46 are post graduate.

“We urge the graduates to be good ambassadors of the university wherever they find themselves,” he said.

Earlier, a middle aged man, Tosin Adadege, from Ogun State emerged the winner of 2022 GOUNI, 20km marathon organised to mark this year’s convocation

The starting point was at the temporary campus, Thinkers Corner while the end point was at the permanent site of the University, Ugwuomu community in Enugu East local government area of the state respectively.

Adedeji finished his race on 1:07.18 time to emerge the winner in male category, Kefas Williams from Plateau State finished second on 1.09.08 while Soudi Hamadjam from Cross River finished third with 1:10.18.

At the female category, Agofure Charity from Delta completed the race on 1:17.06 to emerged winner and Arunna Awawu from Lagos finished second with return of 1:20.58, while Esther Affigbo from Enugu who emerged champion at the just concluded 2022 Amstel Malta race in Enugu state, finished third on 1:22.42.

The first price winner smiled home with N1,000,000, the second placed got N200,000 while, the third got N100,000, respectively.

Handing over the cheques to the winners Prof. Aneke expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the marathon, saying that Nigerian youths are smart, intelligent and talented.

He commended those that took first, second and third position in both female and male category, stressing that those who completed the race are all winners.

“I am satisfied with the result of today’s race which is inline with the convocation theme, “connectivity”. What plays out today shows that when I hear someone saying that Nigeria Youths are lazy, I shake my head and laugh, Nigerian youths are not lazy. Nigeria Youths are second to none in the world. The youths will do well of the old leaders give them chance.

“There will be Go UNI marathon annually and the price will keep increasing and it will be my joy to see GOUNI marathon winners becomes national and the world best,” he said.

The VC charged Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports to do more on sports to ensure that youths of the state performed well in sports activities.

Meanwhile, the VC expressed satisfaction after the medical teams conducted medical test on the winners to check if they were on drug showed negative.

