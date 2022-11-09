By Bashir Bello, Kano

No fewer than nine passengers lost their lives when a vehicle hit another stationary car plunged into Fada Dam in Gwarzo Local Government Area along Kano-Katsina Road.

Sources from the area said the incident happened when the vehicle, Golf wagon, ran into another vehicle that broke down on the road.

The faulty vehicle had no sign to alert other motorists of its condition. So when the oncoming car hit it, the driver lost control and plunged into the dam.

The spokesperson, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif who confirmed the incident, said the accident involved a Golf wagon car with 12 passengers coming from Kano and heading to Katsina.

Yusif said three were rescued, while nine others who were evacuated unconscious were later confirmed dead by doctor.

According to him, “On Saturday 19 November 2022, state fire service received an emergency call through Ali Mai Faci, at about 18:45 hrs and he reported an incident at Fada dam Gwarzo LGA Dayi road.

“When our men from Gwarzo fire station reached the area at about 19:10 hrs, they found that a Golf Wagon with unknown registration number, coming from Kano heading to Katsina, fell inside Fada Dam.

“Twelve people of Katsina state were rescued, all with unknown names.

“Victims involved are 2 girls of about 6 month, 4 women of about 30, 28, 27 and 25 years old, as well as 6 men of about 48, 45, 42, 40, 35 and 28 years old.

“With good effort of our men and local fishermen we successfully rescued three persons alive, while nine people unconscious and conveyed all victims to Gwarzo General hospital for medical attention and doctors confirmed the 9 people dead,” he said.

The spokesperson however maintained that the incident happened as a result of tire burst leading to the loss of control of the vehicle.

