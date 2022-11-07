By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state chairman of Kebbi football association (KFA),Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, has said that as part of sustained efforts to develop sports and youth, the Kebbi soccer academy where young talented football players are groomed to bring out their skills have succeeded in getting an invitation for 7 players to secure clubs in European countries, he added that another four young players from Kebbi united club will also be going to Egypt for trial and hopefully the 11 players invited in Europe and Egypt will come out victorious.

Ladan noted that one Sulaiman also from Kebbi united just returned from Costa rica where he played for under 17 Nigerian teams” so you see we are moving really fast to showcase our young talents from Kebbi state.

On the prospect of the state team, he said that the journey for the team has been good and very encouraging as they started from nationwide to league one now there is just one slot in the National premier league since two teams from the same zone have been relegated, so Kebbi United will struggle to get the slot from the National premier league.

While reacting to the 60m naira approved by Bagudu, Ladan said such has boosted their morale and the money would be used to propel Kebbi united to a higher level in terms of football and it will also go a long way in getting them fully involved in global football business saying football is now beyond just fun but a huge business, so the association is grateful to the governor for the release of the funds as it will create thousands of jobs for Kebbi youth.

On the talents hunt, however, he said the association has invited some experts from Portugal and will soon be in Kebbi to identify young talents with a view to getting them clubs in foreign countries, he urged the youth in Kebbi interested in football to come forward in order to benefit from the opportunities that are bound in Kebbi in terms of sports development he said.

