Karen Bass (Photo: CNN)

By Biodun Busari

A Democratic United States congresswoman, Karen Bass has defeated her main challenger, Rick Caruso to emerge the next mayor of America’s second largest city, Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old Bass, on her victory at the polls, has become the first woman and second black American to attain the LA mayor, as per Reuters.

Read also:

Nigerian-born business consultant wins councillorship post in Canada

Meet eight Nigerian-Americans who won legislative seats in US midterm elections

Atiku, Okowa meet Jonathan in Abuja

Bass polled 53.1% as against Caruso’s 46.9% on Wednesday evening with 76% of the vote counted.

Caruso, a former Republican, who also contested as a Democrat in deeply liberal LA, had already called Bass on the phone to congratulate her.

Reacting to her victory, Bass, in a statement, said it was a clear message from the people of LA.

“The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: It is time for a change and it is time for urgency,” Bass said.

She said she would “hit the ground running” to address crime and homelessness in the city.

“I ran for mayor to urgently confront the crises our hometown faces. Tonight, 40,000 Angelenos will sleep without a home – and five will not wake up. Crime is increasing and families are being priced out of their neighbourhoods. This must change,” she said.

RELATED NEWS