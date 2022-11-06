By Biodun Busari

A 6-year-old boy has been rescued from the rubble of a building three days after an earthquake hit Cianjur, Indonesia killing 268 people.

Reports from BBC said the joint search and rescue team confirmed his survival after being buried under the rubble of the earthquake in Kampung Rawacina, Nagrak Village.

The head of Nagrak village, Hendi Saeful Maladi said he was thankful that the boy was rescued.

“Thank God, even though the child has been buried for three days, he is still alive and well,” Hendi told said on Wednesday.

He further said the boy was to be in school when the tragedy struck according to the statement of the boy’s parents.

“Then since yesterday (Tuesday), [the team launched] evacuation in his house, and turns out the boy is there and safe,” Hendi said.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Cianjur on Monday and the death toll has climbed to 268 according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

Hundreds of reverberations have shaken the region to date. The latest one was recorded at 11:41 western Indonesian time (WIB) at a magnitude of 3.9, causing panic among people.

Two aftershocks occurred simultaneously with heavy rains. Floods have even hit Kampung Gasol in Cugenang District, Cianjur, following the high-intensity rainfall.

