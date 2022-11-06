By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Six persons were reportedly killed, Sunday, in Akpanya community of IgalaMela/Odolu local government area of Kogi State in a clash between gunmen and security agencies.

A source said the hoodlums stormed Akpanya community, which is a border town between Kogi and Enugu states, in buses and started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers.

It was further gathered that no sooner the hoodlums entered the community than the security agents, including the vigilantes advanced and confronted them in a gun battle.

“The melee that followed led to the death of six people, among whom were members of the invading hoodlums.The hoodlums managed to carry away two dead bodies of their members while retreating,” the source said.

The Kogi State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (retd), who confirmed the incident, stated that the hoodlums coming from other states to terrorise the Akpanya communities have crossed the red line of the state, as such, they would be confronted with heavy hands of the state.

Omodara stated that the combined forces of security agents and the local vigilantes repelled the attack of the hoodlums from the neighbouring state.

RELATED NEWS