By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—Rival cults clashed along the popular Zik Avenue, in Awka, Anambra State capital, weekend, reportedly claimed six lives.

Residents of the area, according to sources, scampered for safety as the cultists shot sporadically during the clash for supremacy.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said police patrol had been intensified within the area and the entire Awka.

Following the sound of gunshots by Zik Avenue, Awka, police patrol has been intensified in Awka.““Preliminary information revealed that the cause of the shooting was a result of cult-related incident-clash.

The situation is closely being monitored and further development shall be communicated.

RELATED NEWS